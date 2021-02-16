Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sergei Zhukov
@opohmelka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
February 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
branch of tree
winter forest
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
frost
vegetation
Landscape Images & Pictures
pine
Backgrounds
Related collections
people
281 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
BREAKFAST
27 photos
· Curated by Amy Merriweather
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Peace
481 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures