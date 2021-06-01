Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
mana5280
@mana5280
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cabot's Tragopan
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
beak
pheasant
partridge
Free pictures
Related collections
Evoke
67 photos
· Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tiny Humans
59 photos
· Curated by Danae Sunderman
human
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Monotone
52 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers