Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Savvas Kalimeris
@savvas_kalimeris
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Parnitha, Greece
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
parnitha
greece
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountparnitha
Travel Images
explore
rocky
Spring Images & Pictures
adventure
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
outdoors
wilderness
rubble
slope
slate
plant
ground
soil
Public domain images
Related collections
NYC
499 photos · Curated by nathan lewis
nyc
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos · Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos · Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images