Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Van Steenberge
@lexerium
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2020
FUJIFILM, X100V
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
plant
Landscape Images & Pictures
wilderness
field
grassland
blossom
Flower Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
plateau
geranium
Grass Backgrounds
petal
vegetation
anemone
HD Scenery Wallpapers
land
countryside
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Bright & Bold
163 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
A Colorful Life
111 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
Flowers Contained
1,128 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase