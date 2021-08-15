Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Suka motreeet
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
a tea garden atmosphere partially shrouded by fog
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
travelling
outdoor
nature images
foggy
HD Yellow Wallpapers
field
vegetation
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
grassland
land
countryside
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
grove
woodland
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #151: Ucraft
8 photos · Curated by Ucraft
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Rust & Dust
126 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
rust
Car Images & Pictures
old
Black & White
886 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers