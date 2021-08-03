Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ananya Bilimale
@highwaypatrol_x
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thiksey Monastery Leh Ladakh, Leh Manali Highway, Thiksey
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
thiksey monastery leh ladakh
leh manali highway
thiksey
HD Blue Wallpapers
monastery
architecture
housing
building
Nature Images
outdoors
cliff
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
castle
HD Scenery Wallpapers
vegetation
fort
bush
conifer
azure sky
Free stock photos
Related collections
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
77 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Blank Walls
560 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
The Back of Women's Heads
51 photos
· Curated by Charlie Deets
head
back
Women Images & Pictures