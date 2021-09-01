Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Robert Linder
@rwlinder
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
road
road sign
sign
railway track
railroad crossing
street sign
railway crossing
railroad
railway station
infrastructure
warning
danger
symbol
gravel
dirt road
Backgrounds
Related collections
Sport
506 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
View Angle
116 photos
· Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building
enchanting lands
47 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images