Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
CJ Dayrit
@cjred
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Singapore
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ficus Elastica Burgundy out from the shower
Related tags
singapore
plant
plants
ficus elastica
ficus
rubber plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
annonaceae
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
veins
Flower Images
blossom
vegetation
Public domain images
Related collections
Flowers, Nature, Whimsical
56 photos
· Curated by Ameli Antoinette
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Restaurant and Cafe
560 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
restaurant
cafe
indoor
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal