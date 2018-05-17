What an amazing city. Even though this picture isn’t of the city, it’s always going to remind me of the amazing people and ideas I found there in May 2018. I shot this just before stepping off the Bainbridge ferry at the end of a long day walking around Ballard and Bainbridge Island. Thanks to Dribbble and friends for giving me an excuse to spend a weekend exploring a small piece of the Pacific Northwest. Thanks to Sofia. I want to give a shoutout to my friend Joe (http://www.josephhaubert.com), the stuff he taught me in a class has really upped my photography skills.