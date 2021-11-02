Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amelia Vu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
cable
power lines
electric transmission tower
utility pole
Backgrounds
Related collections
A walk through the garden
231 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
plant
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Moody Landscapes
38 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers