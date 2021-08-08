Go to Peter Burdon's profile
@peterburdon
Download free
gray concrete statue of man and woman
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
St. Gallen, Switzerland
Published on NEX-7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ornate oriel window in St Gallen

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking