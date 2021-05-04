Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 5, 2021
NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
thistle
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
Collection #162: The Histographer
9 photos
· Curated by The Histographer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Negative Space For Lettering
169 photos
· Curated by Morgan
negative
Space Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images