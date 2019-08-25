Unsplash Home
Bob Smith
@rfsmith1952
Published on
August 25, 2019
Spirit of Freedom Douglas C-54 used in the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949
vehicle
Airplane Pictures & Images
aircraft
transportation
machine
human
People Images & Pictures
propeller
c-54
berlin airlift
propeller plane
airshow
freedom
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images