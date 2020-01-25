Go to Ross Harding's profile
@rossharding
Download free
brown rock formation on lake during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Tenaya Lake, California, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Yosemite National Park, CA

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

tenaya lake
California Pictures
usa
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
Nature Images
outdoors
peak
HD Water Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
plant
fir
lake
HD Grey Wallpapers
ice
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Through a Rainy Window
132 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain
In Transit
203 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking