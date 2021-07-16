Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
aboodi vesakaran
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Puthucode, Kerala, India
Published
on
July 17, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kerala
puthucode
india
crane
cranes
mirror
mirror reflection
palakkad
nature green
paddy field
crane bird
mirrors
Birds Images
shadow
Water Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
ardeidae
heron
Public domain images
Related collections
Water Reflections
153 photos
· Curated by Lorraine Joubert
reflection
outdoor
mirror
BIRDS
32 photos
· Curated by aboodi vesakaran
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
kerala
Birds
292 photos
· Curated by Lene E.
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak