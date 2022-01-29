Go to Shruti Singh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published agoSONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

india
fatehpur
uttar pradesh
Brown Backgrounds
indian village
grinder
Best Stone Pictures & Images
stone grinder
grinder stone
indian
village
village life
village lifestyle
archaeology
crypt
soil
outdoors
building
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Hitched
27 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking