Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shelby Farms Community Garden, Gardener Road, Memphis, TN, USA
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A monarch caterpillar.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
shelby farms community garden
gardener road
memphis
tn
usa
monarch
community garden
monarch caterpillar
caterpillar
shelby farms
tennessee
outdoors
Nature Images
wildlife
plant
photo
photography
Animals Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Butterflies
38 photos · Curated by Jacquelyn Zoeller
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Shelby Farms Community Garden, Tennessee
44 photos · Curated by Joshua J. Cotten
shelby farms community garden
shelby farm
community garden
Pringle Lab
18 photos · Curated by Alice Sun
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate