Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
temple
statue
bali
traditional
culture
carving
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
architecture
building
worship
shrine
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
pillar
column
furniture
Free pictures
Related collections
Drone Captures
1,145 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Nature
1,960 photos
· Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma