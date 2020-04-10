This 2009 photograph depicts public health field workers in Kazakhstan, in the process of demonstrating the correct technique involved in obtaining a throat swab, in order to perform a throat culture on behalf of a patient suspected of harboring the influenza virus. It is important to note that the healthcare worker obtaining the swab was wearing the requisite personal protective equipment (PPE), which included latex gloves, and a facemask covering her nose and mouth.
