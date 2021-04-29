Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
laxmisha bangera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
agra
uttar pradesh
taj mahal
megastructure
7 wonders of the world
arcitecture
photograph
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
dome
architecture
mosque
spire
steeple
tower
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
NEON
267 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
Adventure
148 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant