Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua Wordel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Women looking off in the distance during winter.
Related tags
Nature Images
Winter Images & Pictures
ice
fashion
fashion model
portrait
Beautiful Pictures & Images
cold
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
land
outdoors
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
apparel
clothing
pants
human
Free stock photos
Related collections
Sunglasses 🕶
122 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sunglass
human
People Images & Pictures
Plant Life
69 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images