Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Summer Lake
@summerlakee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 16, 2020
iPhone XR
Free to use under the Unsplash License
#mountains #view #northerncalifornia
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
conifer
outdoors
Nature Images
pine
spruce
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Urban Jungle
107 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor