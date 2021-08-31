Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stillness InMotion
@stillnes_in_motion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chili sprinkled with spices
Related tags
chilli pepper
chilli
vegetables
hot and spicy
spicy food
spices
spicy peppers
plant
Food Images & Pictures
pepper
vegetable
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Street Life Photowalk
871 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures
Frontal Facades
194 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Mobile Only 📱
97 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
united state