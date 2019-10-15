Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryan Moulton
@knarfy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Canon EOS Rebel SL2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fall Leaf in green grass
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
Fall Images & Pictures
leaves
seasons
change
dead
fall season
seasonal
transition
dead leaf
change of seasons
Brown Backgrounds
plant
wildlife
antelope
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
vegetation
ground
Public domain images
Related collections
Jornada Holisticadamente
150 photos
· Curated by Anneliese Motta
HQ Background Images
plant
change
Folhas Secas
7 photos
· Curated by Martina Bollentini
leafe
Leaf Backgrounds
Fall Images & Pictures
Fall
19 photos
· Curated by Ryan Moulton
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
HQ Background Images