Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jerry Wang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
female
sleeve
coat
Women Images & Pictures
jacket
costume
Girls Photos & Images
long sleeve
photo
photography
face
portrait
overcoat
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Depression
192 photos
· Curated by Chelsea J
depression
mental health
mental health awareness
Tiny Humans
58 photos
· Curated by Danae Sunderman
human
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People & Portraits
340 photos
· Curated by Kirill
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures