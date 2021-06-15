Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Hepworth
@davidhepworth
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
path
trail
plant
outdoors
Related collections
Nature
126 photos · Curated by Pieza Angular
Nature Images
outdoor
road
Snow
29 photos · Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear