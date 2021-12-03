Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrian N
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Portland Japanese Garden, Southwest Kingston Avenue, Portland, OR, USA
Published
on
December 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
koi fish in the Portland Japanese Gardens
Related tags
portland
portland japanese garden
southwest kingston avenue
or
usa
Fish Images
koi
wildlife
koi pond
japanese gardens
Animals Images & Pictures
carp
aquatic
HD Water Wallpapers
Birds Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Reflections
175 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
Messages
596 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word
workspace
148 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office