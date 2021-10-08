Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ranjana Raju
@ranju_42
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Apple, iPhone 6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Sky Wallpapers
coconut leaves
big leaves
sunlight through trees
plant
vegetation
bush
Tree Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
outdoors
Nature Images
land
rainforest
Free stock photos
Related collections
Happiness
89 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand
Floral Beauty
331 photos · Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Lifestyle Shots
208 photos · Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures