Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elizabeth Morgan
@lizzlemonster
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Langbathseen, Ebensee, Österreich
Published
on
December 3, 2019
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Exploring the lake in spring
Related tags
langbathseen
ebensee
österreich
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
lake
alpine lake
splashing about
Spring Images & Pictures
alpine
puddles
child's play
puddle busters
multicoloured
reflections
getting wet
pensive
pensiv child
clothing
apparel
Creative Commons images
Related collections
kids doing
34 photos
· Curated by Nicole Widsten
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
human
Austria
128 photos
· Curated by Setareh Korhani
austria
outdoor
österreich
Word Dept 2021
56 photos
· Curated by Jamie Hudson
word
HD Grey Wallpapers
slogan