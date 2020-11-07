Go to Mick Haupt's profile
@rocinante_11
Download free
brown rock near body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mount Desert Island, Acadia National Park, Maine, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Image of rocky goodness from Acadia National Park in Maine.

Related collections

Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos · Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
Foliage
201 photos · Curated by Kiley W.
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking