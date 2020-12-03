Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Backyard, Cordova, TN, USA
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A juvenile female northern cardinal perches on my back fence.
Related collections
Animals
482 photos
· Curated by Colette Davis
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
mammal
Birds
1,009 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
finch
Backyard Birds
149 photos
· Curated by Joshua J. Cotten
backyard
Birds Images
wildlife
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
cardinal
finch
backyard
cordova
tn
usa
backyard bird
juvenile
female
Nature Images
outdoors
wildlife
northern cardinal
song bird
perched
perching
fence
beak
Free pictures