Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
assaf kakoon
@assaf_kakoon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
hedgehog
mammal
reflection
spike
spikes
Animals Images & Pictures
rat
rodent
porcupine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
Repetitive Nature
116 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
plant
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
Snowy Mountains
56 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
snowy
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor