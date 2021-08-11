Go to Gunjan Jha's profile
@gunjan_jha
Download free
brown cow on green grass field near green trees and mountains under blue and white cloudy
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shangarh, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A peaceful morning in the Himalayas.

Related collections

Top Down
75 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
aerial view
drone view
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking