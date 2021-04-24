Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sam Robbins
@samrobbins
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Shades of White
76 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #122: Nasir Jones
10 photos
· Curated by Nasir Jones
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
dairy cow
HD Grey Wallpapers
farm animal
angus
bull
Free pictures