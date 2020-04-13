Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sebastian Rodriguez
@maybeimwealthy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS 20D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Flower
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
blossom
geranium
plant
Flower Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
acanthaceae
Backgrounds
Related collections
October Afternoon
136 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
october
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Textures
70 photos · Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
[horn and hoof]
78 photos · Curated by Eliza Alden
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers