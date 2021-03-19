Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Scott Webb
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Exploring my houseplants 🌱
Related collections
Flora
207 photos
· Curated by Tim Wilgus
flora
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Houseplants 🌵
167 photos
· Curated by Photo Clubs
houseplant
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Ficus
111 photos
· Curated by Marijke
ficu
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
houseplants
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
blossom
Flower Images
petal
indoor plant
plants
potted plant
rubber plant
houseplant
Grey Backgrounds
rubber tree
botanical
annonaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
Free pictures