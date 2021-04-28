Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bianca Ackermann
@biancablah
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
daisies everywhere
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
plant
blossom
Flower Images
daisies
daisy
Free pictures
Related collections
Watch the Sky
212 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Top Down
76 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
top
outdoor
aerial view
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos
· Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers