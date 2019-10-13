Unsplash Home
Camille Bismonte
@camerale
KenPark Kenjeran Baru, Jalan Pantai Ria Kenjeran, Sukolilo Baru, Surabaya City, East Java, Indonesia
Published on
October 13, 2019
KenPark, Kenjeran Baru, Surabaya, Jawa Timur, Indonesia
surabaya city
east java
indonesia
kenpark kenjeran baru
jalan pantai ria kenjeran
sukolilo baru
pagoda
kenjeran
baru
surabaya
jawa
timur
jawa timur
kenpark
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
Creative Commons images
