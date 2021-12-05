Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Etienne Girardet
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
homeless in Berlin
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
street
housing
poverty
poorness
homeless
homelessness
homeless man
living
Life Images & Photos
man
contrast
richness
need
home
care
help
equality
solidarity
politics
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Earth Tones
83 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers
marine
135 photos · Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #12: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoor