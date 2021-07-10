Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexander Smagin
@dotzero
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
russia
karelia
drone view
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
People Images & Pictures
human
transportation
outdoors
vehicle
urban
People Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Floral Envy
453 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Abandoned
185 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Create
92 photos
· Curated by Daiane Coutinho
create
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers