Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
wu yi
@takeshi2
Download free
Featured in
Arts & Culture
Share
Info
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
musical instrument
harp
museum
Brown Backgrounds
Related collections
intricate
1 photo
· Curated by theocibie de vera
intricate
Image Research
166 photos
· Curated by Danielle Chang
plant
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
My Ownfeel
89 photos
· Curated by Roberto Carlos Roman Don
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images