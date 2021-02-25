Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Klöntalersee, Glaris, Suiza
Published
on
February 25, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
So impressive!
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
klöntalersee
glaris
suiza
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
pine
Mountain Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
alps
cold
weather
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
Light Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
framing
rock
Backgrounds
Related collections
December theme 2021
13 photos · Curated by Solana Hablewitz-Prieto
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
tex/textures
22 photos · Curated by Krysten Tobie
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter
22 photos · Curated by Karolina Skórska
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant