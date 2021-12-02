Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayadi Ghaith
@ayadighaith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uppsala, Sweden
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
uppsala
sweden
overcast
HD Green Wallpapers
morning
october
sweeden
autum
plant
Grass Backgrounds
hedge
fence
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
lawn
vegetation
bush
park
outdoors
field
Free stock photos
Related collections
DECO-HOME
94 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
deco-home
plant
interior
Patterns
482 photos
· Curated by Sarah Bowman
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Red
120 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora