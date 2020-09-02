Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ashwini Chaudhary
@suicide_chewbacca
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
September 2, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A transmission tower on a starry night
Related tags
meerut
india
uttar pradesh
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
cloudy
Star Images
starry
night
astro
astrophotography
Cloud Pictures & Images
Star Images
cable
electric transmission tower
power lines
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
My Universe
48 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
people
284 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #41: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
People Images & Pictures
building
morning