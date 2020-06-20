Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maxim Tolchinskiy
@shaikhulud
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
construction crane
banister
handrail
railing
Related collections
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Architectural lines
965 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architectural
line
building
Food and Drink
821 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures