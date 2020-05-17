Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
F.A. Grafie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A pair of elderly people walking into Sundays church.
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
clothing
coat
overcoat
building
architecture
gate
Creative Commons images
Related collections
kids
51 photos
· Curated by Nicole Ramey
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures
FESTIVE
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Dark and Moody
498 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
moody
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers