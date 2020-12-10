Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pot
cactus
Related collections
Makers: m0851
20 photos
· Curated by Crew
m0851
canada
montréal
Minimalist
86 photos
· Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
Collection #122: Nasir Jones
10 photos
· Curated by Nasir Jones
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds