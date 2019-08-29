Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roland Kay-Smith
@roltest
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 30, 2019
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
electrical device
microphone
Related collections
Story Slam pics
15 photos · Curated by Delanna Reed
microphone
human
Musician Pictures
Microphones 9Ts
160 photos · Curated by john j
microphone
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
music
31 photos · Curated by Misty Gall
Music Images & Pictures
microphone
concert