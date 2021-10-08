Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergei Zhukov
@opohmelka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
dairy cow
Horse Images
bull
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flatlay Items
418 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work
Sports from Above
37 photos · Curated by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos
Sports Images
court
line
Women Are Amazing
48 photos · Curated by Chance Brown
Women Images & Pictures
human
female