Go to Jagat Thapa's profile
@evasion1
Download free
blue lake in the middle of the mountains
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Tilicho Lake, Khangsar, Nepal
Published on Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

tilicho lake
khangsar
nepal
evasiontrekking
evasion trekking
highest altitude lake of world
trekking in nepal
annapurna circuit trek
annapurna trek
thorangla pass
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Volcano Pictures & Images
crater
HD Grey Wallpapers
mountain range
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Inspiration
152 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Human-made
56 photos · Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking